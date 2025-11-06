Sibugay cops arrest 1, seize 3 high-powered guns

POLICE authorities have arrested one person and seized high-powered firearms in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay early Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, withheld the identity of the arrested suspect -- an adult male -- pending further investigation.

Dasugo said the suspect was arrested around 1 a.m. Thursday, November 6, in Tiayon village, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Dasugo said the policemen of Ipil were conducting checkpoint operation when they flagged down a vehicle for routing inspection.

"Upon requesting the driver's license and vehicle registration, the operatives noticed a rifle positioned on the driver's side. When asked for the necessary documents for the firearm, the driver said that he had no Permit to Transport," Dasguo said in his report.

Seized were a Kalashnikov rifle, a .9-millimeter pistol, and a Glock Pistol.

The arrested person and the confiscated firearms were brought to Ipil Municipal police Station for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)