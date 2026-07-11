Sibugay cops mobilized to assist communities affected by inclement weather

THE Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office (ZSBPPO) has mobilized its personnel on Saturday, July 11, 2026, to provide assistance and ensure the safety of residents in communities affected by inclement weather.

Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, ZSBPPO director, mobilized his personnel to provide assistance and security after natural-induced incidents hit three towns damaging houses, disrupting flow of traffic, and displacing over 800 families.

Reports received by ZSBPPO showed that six houses were damaged affecting seven families due to heavy rains and strong winds Friday evening, July 10, at the seaside area of Sitio Lumantik, Poblacion village, Payao, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Flow of traffic was disrupted as a landslide obstructed the provincial highway around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, in Purok 4, Talairan village, Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Around 800 families were affected as flash flood struck Paradise village, Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay around 9:3 a.m. Saturday, July 11.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Saturday that Zamboanga Peninsula will experienced cloudy skies with scatter rains and thunderstorms due to southwest monsoon.

Pagasa said flash floods and landslides may occur due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Dasugo said that as part of its disaster response operations, personnel from the affected municipal police stations immediately conducted continuous monitoring of flood-prone and landslide-susceptible areas, assisted in the evacuation of affected residents, and participated in road-clearing operations.

Dasugo said they were instructed to closely coordinate with the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (LDRRMOs), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), local government units (LGUs), and other partner agencies to ensure a unified and effective emergency response.

“Police personnel also intensified security and police visibility in affected communities to prevent opportunistic crimes while maintaining peace and order throughout the province,” Dasugo said in a statement.

He assured the public that they remain on full alert and are committed to safeguarding lives and property during emergencies. (SunStar Zamboanga)