Sibugay cops seize over P400,000 smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN have arrested an individual and seized around P400,771 worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga Sibugay province, the police said Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, did not identify the arrested individual but said he is an adult male driving a rear-engine three-wheel vehicle.

Dasugo said the suspect was arrested around 5 p.m. Monday, August 3, in San Pedro village, Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Dasugo said the personnel of the 2nd Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Mobile Force Company were conducting checkpoint operation when they flagged down the rear-engine three-wheel vehicle for routine inspection.

"Upon inspection, personnel discovered 350 reams of Berlin cigarettes believed to be smuggled and transported without the necessary legal documents," Dasugo said in his report.

He said the confiscated cigarettes have an estimated value of P400,771, based on the Bureau of Customs' standard pricing.

Also confiscated was the vehicle used in transporting the contraband.

The suspect, together with the confiscated items, was immediately brought to Tungawan Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and disposition.

Meanwhile, Dasugo commended the operating personnel for their vigilance and dedication in performing their duties.

The checkpoint operation was carried out in coordination with Tungawan Municipal Police Station and the Provincial Intelligence Unit. (SunStar Zamboanga)