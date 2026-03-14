Sibugay cops undergo Bomb Threat Management Seminar

POLICEMEN stationed in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay have undergone Bomb Threat Management Seminar on Friday, March 13, enhancing operational preparedness of the participants, the police said.

The Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office (ZSBPPO) said Saturday, March 14, that the participants of the seminar are personnel from the Provincial Mobile Force Companies and Municipal Police Stations.

“The seminar aimed to enhance the knowledge, awareness, and operational preparedness of police personnel in effectively responding to bomb threats and related incidents,” The ZSBPPO said in a statement.

The ZSBPPO said the topics discussed included proper bomb threat assessment, standard operating procedures, safety protocols, and coordination mechanisms during emergency situations.

The ZSBPPO in collaboration with the Regional Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit-9 (RECU-9) facilitated the conduct of the seminar.

The seminar highlights the continuing commitment of ZSBPPO and RECU-9 to strengthen the capability of police personnel in addressing security threats and ensuring public safety through continuous training and capacity-building initiatives. (SunStar Zamboanga)