Sibugay cops undergo firearm proficiency training

ZAMBOANGA. The Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office kicks off on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, an intensive five-day Firearm Proficiency Training to enhance the handling of firearms of its personnel.SunStar Zamboanga
THE Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office (ZSPPO) kicked off on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, an intensive five-day Firearm Proficiency Training to enhance the handling of firearms of its personnel.

Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, ZSPPO director, said the training is focused on Closed-Quarter Battle (CQB) and scenario-based tactical drills.

Dasugo said the training aims to equip the police personnel with enhanced marksmanship, CQB fundaments, and real-life decision-making skills.

The training is participated by selected police personnel under the ZSPPO, which has jurisdiction over 16 municipal police stations.

Police Brigadier General Edwin Quilates, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, the training's keynote speaker, highlighted the vital role of the training in strengthening police preparedness and ensuring swift, efficient, and effective response to critical, real-life threats.

Quilates said the intensive program strengthens their capability to respond effectively to high-pressure operations, ensuring precision, safety, and readiness in protecting the communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)

