Sibugay cops undergo firearm proficiency training

THE Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office (ZSPPO) kicked off on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, an intensive five-day Firearm Proficiency Training to enhance the handling of firearms of its personnel.

Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, ZSPPO director, said the training is focused on Closed-Quarter Battle (CQB) and scenario-based tactical drills.

Dasugo said the training aims to equip the police personnel with enhanced marksmanship, CQB fundaments, and real-life decision-making skills.

The training is participated by selected police personnel under the ZSPPO, which has jurisdiction over 16 municipal police stations.

Police Brigadier General Edwin Quilates, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, the training's keynote speaker, highlighted the vital role of the training in strengthening police preparedness and ensuring swift, efficient, and effective response to critical, real-life threats.

Quilates said the intensive program strengthens their capability to respond effectively to high-pressure operations, ensuring precision, safety, and readiness in protecting the communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)