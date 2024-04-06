Sibugay donates lot to PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula

THE provincial government of Zamboanga Sibugay has donated a 2,600 square meters lot to the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula intended for the construction of the second site of the police provincial headquarters, the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said Saturday, April 6.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Helen Galvez, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer, said the lot is located in Tenan village, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Galvez said the signing of the Deed of Donation and turnover of lot were spearheaded on Thursday, April 4, by Zamboanga Sibugay Governor Dulce Ann Hofer and was received by Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director.

The signing of the Deed of Donation was witnessed by Zamboanga Sibugay Vice Governor Rey Andre Olegario; Police Colonel Eduard Mallo, Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office (ZSPPO) director; and, Police Lieutenant Colonel Aileen Arañas, Regional Logistics and Research Development Division chief.

“I extend our profound gratitude and sincerest appreciation to Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Government led by Honorable Dulce Ann Hofer for their incredible generosity and support to PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula,” Masauding said.

“The donation of 2,600 square meters lot intended for the second site of ZSPPO headquarters will significantly bolster our mission to uphold the law, prevent and combat crime, maintain peace and order, and ensure public safety, particularly in Zamboanga Sibugay,” Masauding added.

He said the continuous collaboration and support between PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula and the Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office is a testament to their commitment and dedication to providing development, safety, security, and peace in the communities they serve. (SunStar Zamboanga)