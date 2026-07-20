Sibugay fisherfolks receive FRP fishing boat from BFAR

THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has handed over a 62-foot Tuna Handline Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) fishing boat to an association of fisher folks in Mabuhay, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The recipient of the FRP fishing boat handed over last week is the Subah-Batang Taguisian Fisherfolk Association (SBFA).

The BFAR said in a statement Monday, July 20, 2026, the project is part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the municipal fisheries sector by providing innovative equipment that will help increase production while promoting responsible and sustainable fishing.

Robert Aporado, City Fishery Officer, said that the new fishing boat is expected to strengthen the fishing capacity of the SBFA and create more livelihood opportunities for its members.

Mabuhay Mayor Edreluisa Calonge encouraged the beneficiaries to take care of the FRP fishing boat as a valuable asset of their organization.

Calonge emphasized the importance of proper fish landing practices to help strengthen food security, obtaining insurance for the boat and its users, and strengthening the relationship between the organization and the local government for the proper maintenance of the project.

She reminded the fisherfolk to remain committed to legal and responsible fishing and avoid any form of illegal fishing.

BFAR Regional Director Al-Zath Kunting said that government assistance becomes more meaningful when it is used and managed responsibly.

Kunting thanked the municipal government of Mabuhay for its continued collaboration in the implementation of fisheries programs and assured the continued support of BFAR-Zamboanga Peninsula through technical services, capacity-building activities, and other training that will enhance the skills and livelihoods of the fisherfolk in the town.

SBFA President Gaber Lakibul on behalf of the beneficiary organization thanked the BFAR-Zamboanga Peninsula and the partner agencies for the support provided.

Lakibul assured that their organization will take care of the fishing boat and use it properly for the benefit of all their members. (SunStar Zamboanga)