Sibugay irrigators’ group eyes synchronized cropping

A GROUP of irrigator-farmers from Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay, is adopting synchronized cropping as a strategy to boost the harvest of farm produce.

The plan was discussed during the recent conduct of a Turn-Out Service Area Group (TSAG) meeting with the Ginto Sa Sakahan Irrigators’ Association (IA) in Balangao village, Diplahan.

The TSAG meeting, held last week, was initiated by Engineer Maria Gertrudes Gania, acting manager of the National Irrigation Administration–Zamboanga Sibugay Irrigation Management Office.

The meeting was attended by IA officers and members of the Board of Trustees headed by IA President Rey Jovinal. Personnel from NIA’s Institutional and Operations units were also present.

Gania said discussions focused on the adoption of synchronized cropping, particularly the implementation of an agreed cropping calendar, as a strategy to improve harvest outcomes, promote orderly farm operations, and ensure efficient and equitable use of irrigation water.

“The activity served as a venue to strengthen coordination between NIA and farmer-members in managing irrigation operations and aligning farm production activities,” Gania said.

She emphasized the importance of collective farmer participation in implementing the synchronized cropping calendar, noting that coordinated planting helps reduce production risks, improve water management, and support sustainable agricultural practices.

She underscored that successful irrigation management relies on shared responsibility between NIA and its partner Irrigators’ Associations.

She added that by working closely with Irrigators’ Associations, NIA continues to strengthen irrigation services and boost agricultural productivity across Zamboanga Sibugay province. (SunStar Zamboanga)