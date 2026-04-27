Sibugay policemen undergo 3-day marksmanship training

THE Regional Education and Training Doctrine in Zamboanga Peninsula (RETD 9) formally opened Monday, April 27, 2026, a three-day PNP Modified Handgun Marksmanship Training to enhance operational readiness and firearms proficiency of policemen.

The three-day training will be conducted at the firing range in Makilas village, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay to improve accuracy, reaction time, and decision-making under pressure -- skills essential in real-world law enforcement scenarios.

"The activity gathered PNP personnel committed to refining their tactical skills under a structured and progressive training program," the Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office (ZSPPO) said in a statement.

Police Lieutenant Roel Pasco, ZSPPO's Unit Training and Personnel Development Section chief, emphasized during the opening program the importance of discipline, accuracy, and responsible firearm handling, underscoring their critical role in effective and accountable law enforcement.

The conduct of the training reflects the PNP's ongoing commitment to professional development and public safety.

"By investing in the competence of its personnel, the organization reinforces its mandate to protect and serve with precision, discipline, and integrity," the ZSPPO said. (SunStar Zamboanga)