Sibugay sweet shop gets financial aid from DOST

THE Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has turned over the Certificate of Ownership to Pollyanna’s Sweet Shop, a DOST cooperative that completed its project under the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (Setup) in December 2023.

The certificate of ownership was turned over through the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Science and Technology Office last week, which signifies the equipment acquired from DOST-Setup assistance is now fully owned by the firm.

The regional office of the DOST said in a statement that Victoria Kerima Schuck, proprietor of Pollyanna’s Sweet Shop, received P283,600 worth of innovation fund (iFund) to upgrade its food processing facility.

The recipient sweet shop is based in Sucgang Street in Poblacion village, Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay province.

The DOST said its interventions include system and process improvements, paving the way to increase the firm’s production capacity by averaging three kilograms worth of pastry products per operation, increasing productivity by 30 percent, and generating at least two employment opportunities for the local community.

Schuck expressed her gratitude to the regional office of the DOST, thanking the agency for the opportunity to make their business operations more efficient.

The DOST said Setup assists micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and identified industries to improve productivity through different technological interventions such as the acquisition of innovative and cost-effective facilities, product development, process improvement, human resources development, and consultancy services, among others. (SunStar Zamboanga)