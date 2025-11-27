Sibugay town unveils Balay Silangan reformation center

THE municipality of Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay, unveiled on Wednesday, November 26, the Balay Silangan Reformation Center, strengthening its commitment to community-based drug reformation.

The municipal government said the Balay Silangan facility aims to provide holistic interventions for drug offenders who voluntarily surrender, including values formation, spiritual guidance, livelihood skills training, and community reintegration initiatives.

The establishment and opening of the Balay Silangan Reformation Center in Barangay Poblacion, Alicia, with an initial 27 enrollees, marks a significant milestone in the region’s anti-drug campaign.

Bryan Babang, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, expressed full support for the inauguration of the center.

In his speech, Babang highlighted that the center’s opening aligns with PDEA’s mandate to complement law enforcement efforts with reformation programs, fostering safer and drug-free communities.

He also commended Mayor Ardin Musa of Alicia for taking a proactive role in implementing programs that prioritize healing and transformation.

Babang assured the agency’s continued technical support, monitoring, and advocacy assistance to ensure the program’s effectiveness and sustainability.

He emphasized that true progress comes from the combination of enforcement, rehabilitation, reformation, and community engagement. (SunStar Zamboanga)