Sibugay village official arrested in anti-drug sting

AUTHORITIES have arrested a village official classified as the third target-listed drug personality in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA regional director, identified the arrested suspect as Jomar Jailani, 48, a councilor in Tenan village, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay province.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said Jailani was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 3 p.m. Monday, February 26, in Purok Petrotex in Poblacion village, Ipil municipality.

She said seized during the buy-bust operation were more or less 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P340,000, a cellular phone, a key and P4,240 cash in different denominations.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said also seized from the arrested suspect was a bundle of boodle money topped with two genuine P500 as marked money.

She said the suspect will be charged for violation of Section 5, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Gadaoni-Tosoc added the buy-bust operation was successfully carried out by operatives of PDEA Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Office together with Ipil Municipal Police Station and Police Drug Enforcement Group. (SunStar Zamboanga)