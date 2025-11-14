Sibugaynon farmers get P19.2-M machinery, inputs from DAR

THE government, through the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), has distributed some P19.2 million worth of Farm Machineries and Equipment (FME) and agricultural inputs to five Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organizations (Arbos) in Zamboanga Sibugay province, officials said Friday, November 14.

Romulus Perez, OIC-Chief Agrarian Reform Program Officer for Program Beneficiaries Development Division (PBBD), said the FME and agricultural inputs were distributed to the identified recipients on Thursday, November 13, at the DAR provincial office, Ipil Heights village, Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay.

The distributed support includes three units of six-wheeler trucks, one four-wheel drive tractor, three coffee depulpers, one multi-power station, and 7,846 organic plant supplements intended to strengthen agricultural productivity and improve the livelihood of agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) across the province of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Perez said the recipients (Arbos) of the FME are the following: Zampen Agri-Marketing Cooperative (Zampagrimco), Barangay Sto. Niño Farmers Agrarian Reform Cooperative (Basfarco), Timbabauan Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative (Timarbemco), Latuan Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative (Larbenco), and United Workers Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Multipurpose Cooperative (UWARBMPC).

For the organic plant supplements, 36 Arbos have been identified as beneficiaries, with only the initial batches distributed on Thursday and the rest to be distributed in succeeding schedules.

Perez emphasized during the turnover ceremony the significance of the support extended to the beneficiary organizations, noting that the assistance does not end with the distribution of equipment.

After the distribution of the FME, focal persons from PBBD will continue to work with the Arbos—supporting their economic enterprises, assisting in policy formulation related to support services, and ensuring they continue to build capacity.

He encouraged the Arbos to utilize the intervention wisely and remain proactive in strengthening their organizations.

Mohammad Abdul Jabbar Pandapatan, DAR-Zamboanga Sibugay chief, urged the cooperatives to value and properly manage the machinery and inputs entrusted to them.

Pandapatan also expressed gratitude to his predecessor—Rolando Libetario Jr.—acknowledging the latter for his strong support in realizing the project.

He extended his congratulations to all the recipients of the FME and agricultural inputs, recognizing their continued efforts in uplifting their respective organizations. (SunStar Zamboanga)