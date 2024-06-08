Sibugay’s 6th most wanted person arrested

LAWMEN have arrested one of the most wanted persons in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay in a law enforcement operation in that province, the police said Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Arrested was Jimmy Mones Oliverio, the sixth most wanted person in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula information officer.

Galvez said Oliverio was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 12:05 p.m. Thursday, June 6, in the town of R.T. Lim, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Galvez said Oliverio has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of three counts rape issued by a court in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay dated May 17, 2024.

She said Oliverio was placed under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Zamboanga Sibugay Field Unit for proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, members of the operating team for the successful arrest of Oliverio.

“Our concerted efforts are aimed at apprehending wanted individuals who pose a significant threat to the safety and security of our community,” Masauding said. (SunStar Zamboanga)