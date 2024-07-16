Sibugay’s 7th most wanted person arrested

LAWMEN have arrested in a law enforcement operation one of the most wanted persons in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Arrested was Arnel Bagot, the seventh most wanted person in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said Bagot was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 4:40 a.m. Monday, July 15, in San Roque village, San Rafael, Bulacan.

The police said Bagot has a pending warrant of arrest for the crimes of statutory rape by sexual intercourse and statutory rape through sexual assault issued by the court in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay dated June 27, 2024.

Bagot was arrested in a joint operation by policemen from Zamboanga Peninsula and Bulacan.

The arrested accused is currently in the custody of the 301st Maneuver Company for documentation and proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)