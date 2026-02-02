Sinking of M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 fatalities up to 42, missing listed at 27

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the fatality count in the sinking of M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 has increased to 42 as two more cadavers were recovered amid sustained search and rescue (SAR) operations in Basilan.

The Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said the cadavers were recovered on Monday, February 2, off Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan province.

“BRP Capones (MRRV-4404) recovered the cadavers for identification and proper disposition, in coordination with the Basilan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO),” CGDSWM said in a statement.

CGDSWM said the number of survivors remains at 316. The survivors include 32 soldiers assigned to the Army’s 21st Infantry Battalion based in Luuk, Sulu.

Meanwhile, Police Captain Vandolf Valmoria of the Medico-Legal Office of the Regional Field Unit of the Scene of the Crime Operatives said there are still 27 missing passengers from the ill-fated vessel following the recovery of the two cadavers on Monday.

Valmoria said in a press conference on Monday, February 2, that the number of missing passengers “is based on reports submitted to us by the families.”

Lawyer Ma. Zoie Goco, a representative of Aleson Shipping Lines, said the company will fully cooperate with authorities in the conduct of the investigation into the incident.

M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 of Aleson Shipping Lines sank on January 26 some 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan, while sailing to Jolo, Sulu, from Zamboanga City.

The PCG is set to use a sound navigation and ranging (sonar) device to determine the exact location of the sunken vessel as technical divers are experiencing difficulty due to strong underwater currents.

PCG technical divers are tasked with conducting thorough underwater inspections, gathering vital information, and facilitating any necessary recovery or rescue operations.

PCG said the diving operation is being conducted with strict adherence to safety protocols and the latest diving procedures, ensuring the well-being of personnel while maximizing mission effectiveness. (SunStar Zamboanga)