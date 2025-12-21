SLI arrested, P204,000 'shabu' seized in Sultan Kudarat

AUTHORITIES arrested a street-level individual (SLI) and seized some P204,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in the province of Sultan Kudarat, the police said Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, Police Regional Office-12 director, identified the arrested SLI suspect as alias Toto, 21, a student and a resident of Poblacion village, T’Boli, South Cotabato.

Ardiente said Toto was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Friday, December 19, in Saliao village, Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat.

Ardiente said confiscated from the possession of Toto were some 30 grams of suspected shabu packed in six heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P204,000, buy-bust money, one small pouch, a cellular phone, and a motorcycle.

He said the arrested suspect and all confiscated evidence were brought to Esperanza Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

He said charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the arrested suspect. (SunStar Zamboanga)