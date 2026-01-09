SLI, HVI fall in anti-drug stings in Lanao provinces

TWO suspects were arrested while some P170,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in separate anti-drug operations in the provinces of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur, the police said Friday, January 9, 2025.

The police identified the two arrested suspects through their aliases as Tanoy, 34, a street-level individual (SLI); and, Tomboy, a high-value individual (HVI).

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said Tanoy was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 9:55 p.m. Thursday, January 8, on Purok 1, San Antonio village, Tubod.

Sua said Tanoy was arrested after he sold a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet of suspected shabu worth P1,666 to an undercover policeman.

He said subsequent body search led to the confiscation of some five grams of suspected shabu worth P34,000, a mobile phone, P500 marked money, illegal drug paraphernalia and other personnel items.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, said Tomby was arrested around 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 6, in Basak Malutlut village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

De Guzman said Tomboy was apprehended after selling suspected shabu to a police poseur-buyer.

He said seized from her possession were some 20 grams of suspected shabu packed in four heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P136,000.

The arrested suspect and confiscated evidence were brought to the Marawi City Police Station for documentation and the filing of appropriate charges. (SunStar Zamboanga)