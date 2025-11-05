SM Besties of Joy 2025: Share the gift of friendship this Christmas

THE holiday season is about to get a little brighter, warmer, and more joyful as SM Cares introduces the SM Besties of Joy 2025 — four adorable bunnies who remind everyone that the meaningful gifts aren’t always wrapped—they’re shared through kindness, connection, and friendship.

Evolving from the beloved Bears of Joy, the Besties of Joy carry forward the tradition of giving twice the joy through SM Cares’ annual Buy-One-Donate-One initiative. For every Bestie of Joy purchased, SM Cares donates another plush toy to a child from one of the 72 SM partner communities nationwide—spreading comfort, hope, and happiness this Christmas.

Available from October 25 to December 25, 2025, each Bestie of Joy is priced at P330. With every purchase, you get to keep one plush toy while the other is donated to a child in need—turning a simple gift into a powerful gesture of kindness. This meaningful act of sharing brings joy not just to one, but to two hearts, creating thousands of uplifting moments across SM’s partner communities nationwide.

“The Besties of Joy remind us that the true spirit of Christmas lies in friendship and giving. Every hug shared is a reminder that small acts of kindness can make the world feel warmer and more connected,” said Mr. Steven Tan, President of SM Supermalls.

Meet the Besties of Joy

This year’s plush toy collection features four lovable characters, each bringing their own charm and color to the season of giving.

Hannie, in soft white, is gentle and grateful—reminding us to appreciate life’s little blessings. Rumi, dressed in dreamy lilac, sparks imagination and creativity, encouraging everyone to dream and explore. Tala, glowing in cheerful yellow, is the sunshine of friendship, spreading laughter and love wherever she goes. And Nana, in warm red, is the heart of kindness, always ready with a comforting hug and a helping paw.

Each Bestie reflects the values SM Cares hopes to inspire this season—gratitude, creativity, joy, and compassion. Together, these vibrant and cuddly companions embody the joy of giving and the magic of connection.

Join the tradition

The Besties of Joy campaign continues SM’s long-standing mission to bring people together through purposeful giving, in partnership with local charities and organizations that help ensure every Bestie finds its way to a child who needs it most.

Visit SM City Mindpro and share the gift of friendship—because every Bestie given is a best friend made. (PR)