SM City Mindpro brings cultural glamour to life in the Fiesta Hermosa Fashion Show

THE vibrant hues of Zamboanga’s culture came alive at the Fiesta Hermosa Fashion Show held on Wednesday, October 8, at SM City Mindpro, where the city’s timeless artistry and fashion heritage took center stage. The event captivated mallgoers and guests alike as talented local designers showcased the region’s most exquisite Badju and Mascota creations – each piece reflecting the city’s deep-rooted history, artistry, and multicultural beauty.

A much-anticipated highlight of the Vibrant Hermosa Festival celebration, the fashion show brought together established designers who reimagined traditional attire with contemporary flair. The Badju, a representation of the city’s indigenous influences, and the Mascota, Zamboanga’s version of the Spanish-era traje de mestiza, were given a modern twist that blended heritage with innovation.

Gracing the runway were models dressed in stunning ensembles that told stories of faith, resilience, and pride. From intricately embroidered Badju adorned with beads and sequins to lavishly designed Mascotas with elegant trails and handwoven details, each piece celebrated the craftsmanship and identity of Zamboangueños.

“The Fiesta Hermosa Fashion Show is more than just a showcase of beauty – it’s a tribute to our roots,” said Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez, Mall Manager of SM City Mindpro. “Through this event, we honor the artisans, seamstresses, and designers who continue to preserve our cultural treasures while inspiring a new generation to wear their heritage with pride.”

The event also served as a platform to promote local creativity and sustainable artistry. Participating designers emphasized the use of locally sourced fabrics and handwoven textiles, underscoring Zamboanga’s growing recognition as a hub for cultural fashion and craftsmanship in Mindanao.

Mallgoers were treated not only to the breathtaking runway spectacle but also to a deeper appreciation of the city’s fashion identity, one that bridges its rich past with a vibrant future.

As SM City Mindpro continues its celebration of Vibrant Hermosa Fest 2025, the fashion show stood as a dazzling reminder that Zamboanga’s beauty lies not only in its festivals and traditions, but also in the artistry of its people – where every Badju and Mascota tells a story of grace, legacy, and love for culture.

