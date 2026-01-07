SM City Mindpro brings smiles to over 400 learners through 'Besties of Joy' distribution

TRUE to its commitment of spreading joy and making a meaningful difference in the community, SM City Mindpro distributed on Wednesday, January 7, Besties of Joy plush toys to more than 400 learners from Divisoria Elementary School, Boalan Elementary School, and Zambowood Elementary School.

The heartwarming activity was made possible through the efforts of employee-volunteers from SM Zamboanga malls, who personally turned over the plushies to the learners. The Besties of Joy—soft, cuddly companions—were warmly received by the young students, bringing smiles, excitement, and moments of happiness inside their classrooms.

This initiative forms part of SM’s ongoing commitment to nurturing the well-being of children and supporting communities through simple yet impactful acts of kindness. By sharing these plush toys, SM aims to inspire joy, comfort, and hope among learners, reminding them that they are valued and cared for.

“We believe that even the smallest gestures can create a big impact, especially for children. Through the Besties of Joy, we hope to brighten their day and create lasting, positive memories,” said Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez, SM City Mindpro Mall manager.

The distribution underscores SM’s culture of volunteerism, with employees actively taking part in outreach activities that extend beyond the mall and into the heart of the community. More than just a gift-giving activity, the initiative reflects SM’s dedication to fostering meaningful connections and uplifting lives—one smile at a time.

Through programs like Besties of Joy, SM City Mindpro continues to champion compassion, generosity, and shared happiness, reinforcing its role not only as a lifestyle destination but also as a partner in community-building. (PR)