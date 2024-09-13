SM City Mindpro brings the best of the region with food festival

DISCOVER the food lover’s ultimate destination at SM City Mindpro, where a spectacular showcase of the best authentic homegrownfavorEATs awaits!

This September, SM transforms into a vibrant food haven with a series of exciting events designed to bring the finest local and regional flavors to you. From irresistible dining deals to festive decorations and lively entertainment, SM City Mindpro is set to provide exceptional food and fun.

Experience Eats & Treats, where mall tenants unveil exclusive dining deals and promotions that highlight the best flavors. Whether you’re craving local specialties or trending international dishes, enjoy a range of discounts and special offers both in-store and online, making every meal a celebration.

Indulge in the Favoreats Food Market, where a curated selection of the best regional and homegrown delicacies awaits. Located at the Level 4 activity area, this features authentic and trending drinks and pastries from The Flourist, Altoberos Food Products, Mamu’s, Wakahers, Lemon Tree, and Freezing Cup.

Enhance your dining experience with Beat & Bites, a specially curated playlist that complements the festive food exploration at the SM City Mindpro. Enjoy a dynamic mix of tunes that elevate the vibrant atmosphere, making every visit an enjoyable sensory experience.

Spend a month of fun at SM and celebrate the best of regional flavors from September 1 to 30, 2024. (PR)