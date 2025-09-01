Zamboanga

SM City Mindpro calls for volunteers to join International Coastal Cleanup 2025

ZAMBOANGA. SM City Mindpro calls on Zamboangue os to participate in the International Coastal Cleanup on September 20 at R.T. Lim Boulevard.SunStar Zamboanga
Published on

SM CITY Mindpro called on Zamboangue os to take part in the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) 2025 happening on September 20 at 6 a.m. at R.T. Lim Boulevard, in partnership with the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Zamboanga City.

The ICC 2025 is a nationwide simultaneous activity across all SM Supermalls, underscoring SM's commitment to environmental stewardship and collective action for cleaner oceans and communities.

Whether you're passionate about the environment, looking for a meaningful way to give back, or simply want to be part of something bigger -- this is your chance. Every piece of trash we remove from our shores brings us closer to a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable community. SM Cares is proud to support the International Coastal Cleanup, a global movement empowering volunteers to take action for our oceans and coastlines, it said.

SM City Mindpro encouraged volunteers from all walks of life -- students, organizations, families, and individuals -- to lend a hand in this important cause.

Be part of the movement for a cleaner future. Sign up to volunteer through this link: https://bit.ly/SMCityMindpro_ICC2025. Let s unite for #SMWasteFreeFuture! (PR)

