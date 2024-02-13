SM City Mindpro celebrates Valentine’s Day

LOVE is in the air, and SM City Mindpro is all set to celebrate the season of romance with a series of enchanting events and perks. From heartwarming activities to delightful surprises, SM City Mindpro invites everyone to join in the celebration of love this Valentine’s Day.

Experience Love in Every Corner

SM City Mindpro transforms into a haven for lovebirds and families alike, with captivating decorations and a romantic ambiance filling every corner of the mall. From elegant flower arrangements to charming photo spots, every detail is meticulously curated to ignite the feeling of love and affection.

Enthralling Entertainment

Prepare to be serenaded by live musical performances featuring local talents, setting the perfect backdrop for a romantic evening stroll or a memorable date night. Keep an eye out for an interactive surprise that promises to add an extra dose of “kilig” and excitement to your Valentine’s Day celebration.

Create Lasting Memories

Capture your special moments at our themed centerpiece at Level 4. Whether you’re celebrating with your significant other, friends, or family, these picture-perfect settings provide the ideal backdrop for creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Exciting Promotions and Offers

Indulge in a shopping spree and take advantage of exclusive deals and discounts offered by participating tenants. Located at the Level 4 Activity Area, the Luck and Love Fair showcases an array of romantic gifts and delectable treats where you can find everything you need to make this Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable.

A Perfect Movie Date

Embracing the love month vibes at SM Cinema Mindpro, join us for heartwarming movies that celebrate the magic of love. Pair it with a free upsize of popcorn and soda for every purchase of Snack Time Combo Meals 1 and 2 from February 10 to 18, 2024!

Whether you’re single, in a relationship, or simply celebrating the love of friends and family, SM City Mindpro has something special in store for you this love month. Come and experience a season full of love, laughter, and unforgettable moments at SM.