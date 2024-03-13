SM City Mindpro conducts fire drill

THE SM City Mindpro has activated its Emergency Rescue Team (ERT) during the fire and evacuation drill held Wednesday, March 13, in this city.

The exercise was witnessed by officials from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) how the management of SM City Mindpro and its tenants responded to a fire incident.

The SM City Mindpro said the drill was participated by 204 employees and tenants who were trained to familiarize themselves with the fire alarm and evacuation signals.

They were also trained as to their assigned duties in the event of an emergency, evacuation routes, areas of refuge, exterior assembly areas and procedures for evacuation.

SM Supermalls conduct an annual fire safety orientation and evacuation drill in all its malls nationwide as part of its continuous efforts to ensure the safety of the mall’s shoppers and employees.

The local BFP lauded the management of SM City Mindpro for regularly conducting fire drills instilling awareness on its employees and tenants on what to do in cases of emergency. (SunStar Zamboanga)