SM City Mindpro gears up for a spectacular Hermosa Festival celebration

AS THE City of Zamboanga prepares to embrace the colorful and rich traditions of the Hermosa Festival, SM City Mindpro invites everyone to be part of the exciting celebrations with a lineup of vibrant activities from September 28 to October 16, 2024.

This year’s festival promises to bring together the best of culture, fashion, music, and community spirit in true Zamboangueño style.

The celebration kicks off with the 61st Edition of Miss Zamboanga 2024 Fashion Show, a grand showcase of beauty and elegance, where the city’s finest candidates will grace the runway, setting the tone for the city’s most anticipated beauty pageant. On September 28 at ground level activity area, witness these extraordinary women as they represent Zamboanga’s unique charm and poise, adding a glamorous flair to the festival.

On September 30, SM City Mindpro will launch its Vibrant Hermosa Festival, unveiling the series of visually captivating displays and installations that echo the vibrancy of Zamboanga’s rich cultural heritage. The launch will set the stage for the Colors in Bloom Installation, an art piece that celebrates the colorful and diverse tapestry of the Zamboangueño spirit. This installation promises to be a visual treat for festival-goers, offering the perfect IG-spot for memorable photos.

Music enthusiasts can look forward to Hermosa Music Beats, a lively mini-concert featuring local bands and artists. Experience the pulsating rhythms and melodies that reflect Zamboanga’s unique blend of cultures, and let the music bring the festival’s energy to life happening on October 5.

To cap it all off, shoppers can’t afford to miss the Vibrant Hermosa Sale, offering amazing discounts and exclusive deals across SM City Mindpro. It’s the ideal chance to treat yourself to some retail therapy while soaking in the festive spirit. Mark your calendars and load up your shopping carts with your favorite finds from October 10 to 16!

To wrap up the celebration, immerse yourself in the Hermosa Cultural Show on October 12, a showcase of traditional Zamboangueño performances that highlight the region’s rich history, dances, and music. This event is a testament to the enduring legacy and vibrant culture that define Zamboanga City.

Join us at SM City Mindpro for a Hermosa Festival like no other—where culture, fashion, music, and community come together in a grand celebration of Zamboanga’s heritage. (PR)