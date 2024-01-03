SM City Mindpro gives aid to Zambo fire victims

IN THE wake of the devastating fire that struck Calle Basa in Tugbungan village, Zamboanga City, on December 27, 2023, SM City Mindpro, a steadfast advocate for community welfare, has swiftly activated Operation Tulong Express (OPTE) to provide urgent assistance to the affected residents.

The fire, which displaced 263 families and caused substantial damage, has prompted a coordinated response from SM.

SM City Mindpro said in a statement Wednesday, January 3, that OPTE was initiated to address the most pressing needs of the fire victims and to offer swift relief during this challenging time.

Through its OPTE program, employee volunteers of SM City Mindpro distributed the relief packs containing rice, noodles, bottled water, and canned goods to 263 families at Tugbungan Barangay Hall and evacuees temporarily housed in Cabatangan Evacuation Center.

Fulfilling its "Supporting Communities" promise, SM Foundation serves communities through outreach initiatives like this, as well as provide customers nationwide with relevant and helpful services. (SunStar Zamboanga)