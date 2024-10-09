SM City Mindpro holds Hermosa Festival Sale

SM CITY Mindpro is thrilled to celebrate Zamboanga City's grandest festival with its Hermosa FestSale, running from October 10 to 16, 2024.

Shoppers are invited to enjoy discounts of up to 70 percent off on a wide array of items across participating stores.

From fashion, accessories, and beauty products to home essentials, electronics, and more, the sale promises unbeatable deals for everyone.

The Hermosa Fest Sale is part of SM's support for the annual Fiesta Hermosa, honoring the city's rich cultural heritage.

As part of the festive atmosphere, the mall will also host the Hermosa Cultural Show on October 12 -- a showcase of traditional Zamboangue o performances that highlight the region's rich history, dances, and music.

"We're excited to bring the spirit of Fiesta Hermosa to life through our Hermosa FestSale," said Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez, SM City Mindpro Mall manager.

"This is a fantastic time for the community to come together, enjoy the festival, and take advantage of incredible shopping deals and engaging events," she added.

In addition to shopping, visitors can explore the beautifully decorated mall, inspired by the vibrant colors and festive themes of the Hermosa Festival. It's the perfect destination to immerse in the local celebrations while indulging in retail therapy.

Make the most of this limited-time sale event and experience Zamboanga City's culture in a new light.

Visit SM City Mindpro from October 10 to 16, and do not miss out on exclusive deals, entertainment, and more. (PR)