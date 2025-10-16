SM City Mindpro invites SuperKids to Monsterrific Halloween celebration

IT'S that time of the year again when the little ones transform into their favorite characters for a day of spooky fun and creativity.

SM City Mindpro invites all SuperKids to join the Monsterrific Halloween Kids Costume Contest on October 31, at 2 p.m., at the mall's Level 4 Event Area.

Children are encouraged to showcase their most imaginative costumes: from cute monsters and fairies to animals, aliens, or beloved movie characters for a chance to win exciting prizes.

The event promises a day filled with laughter, surprises, and plenty of #AweSM moments for families to enjoy.

But the fun doesn't stop there! After the costume contest, SuperKids can continue the celebration with a Trick-or-Treat around the mall. Kids will have the chance to visit participating stores to collect sweet treats and delightful surprises, making it a truly magical Halloween experience.

How to Join

To register, shoppers simply need to present a single or accumulated receipt worth at least P1,500 from any SM City Mindpro store and sign up through the SM Malls Online app.

Download the SM Malls Online app.

Search for "SuperKidsHalloween" on the homepage under mall events. Swipe to redeem and screenshot your event pass. Tap the pop-up to access the online registration form. Complete the form and click Submit.

Registration is open from October 17 until October 31, 12NN. For full contest mechanics, visit https://bit.ly/HalloweenCostumeContest2025Mechanics

Let your little heroes, cosplayers, and adorable monsters take center stage and make unforgettable Halloween memories at SM City Mindpro. It's a celebration of fun, family, and creativity, because everything's here for every SuperKid at SM! (PR)