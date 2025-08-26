SM City Mindpro invites Zamboangueños to join Super Spelling Bee 2025

ARE you ready to bee the best? Join the SM Super Spelling Bee 2025 at SM City Mindpro.

Get your spelling skills ready because the buzz is finally here! SM Supermalls is bringing the #SMSuperSpellingBee2025 to SM City Mindpro, giving Zamboangueño AweSM kids the chance to shine and win big.

This nationwide competition offers over P3 million worth of exciting prizes including:

1. College scholarships – secure your future while showcasing your spelling prowess;

2. Laptops and school supplies – tools to help you excel in your studies; and;

3. Up to P50,000 worth of cash and gift certificates – incredible rewards for your hard work and talent.

Registration officially opens on August 18 at SM City Mindpro.

Interested participants may visit the Mall Administration Office at Level 5 or register online via www.smsupermalls.com/superspellingbee. You can also sign up conveniently through the SM Malls Online app.

“SM City Mindpro is proud to be part of this exciting nationwide competition that celebrates learning, talent, and excellence,” said Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez, Mall Manager of SM City Mindpro.

“We encourage all our AweSM kids to take part in this spelling challenge and show the country what Zamboanga has to offer!”

So, Zamboangueño learners—are you ready to BEE the best?

Don’t miss this chance to join the #SMSuperSpellingBee2025 and let your skills spell your way to success. (PR)