SM City Mindpro joins BFP nationwide simultaneous fire drill

DEMONSTRATING its steadfast commitment to safety and disaster readiness, SM City Mindpro actively took part in the 5th SM and BFP Nationwide

Simultaneous Fire Drill, in partnership with Bureau of Fire Protection's Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD).

The fire drill commenced at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, with full participation from tenants and employees of SM City Mindpro.

Upon activation of the alarm system, the mall's Emergency Response Team (ERT) immediately implemented standard emergency protocols, securing key areas, coordinating with tenants, and directing everyone toward designated evacuation sites.

Observed by BFP personnel, the evacuation process was carried out smoothly and in an orderly manner. Employees and tenants calmly proceeded to assembly areas, reflecting the effectiveness of regular safety orientations and preparedness training conducted by the mall management.

Following the evacuation drill, BFP personnel facilitated a fire extinguisher simulation exercise, providing participants with hands-on experience in properly operating fire extinguishers during emergency situations.

The practical demonstration further strengthened the confidence and capability of employees and tenants in responding to potential fire incidents.

The 5th SM and BFP Nationwide Simultaneous Fire Drill underscores SM's proactive approach to disaster risk reduction and its continued collaboration with government authorities to uphold the highest safety standards.

"Safety remains our top priority. Through initiatives like this, we continuously assess and enhance our preparedness to ensure a safe and secure environment for our shoppers, tenants, and employees," said SM City Mindpro's Mall Manager Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez.

By cultivating a culture of vigilance, coordination, and responsibility, SM City Mindpro reaffirms its role as a reliable community partner committed to protecting lives and property. (PR)