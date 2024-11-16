SM City Mindpro joins community for coastal cleanup

SM City Mindpro, in partnership with the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) in Zamboanga City and Mampang Seaweeds Planters Association (Masepla), successfully conducted a coastal cleanup along the shores of Masepla– Mampang, aiming to reduce marine pollution and raise awareness about environmental stewardship.

Nearly 100 volunteers gathered early in the morning of Friday, November 15, 2024, to collect waste and debris that had accumulated along the coastline.

This effort, part of SM's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, saw the removal of 210 kilograms of waste, predominantly plastic bottles, packaging materials, and other non-biodegradable items.

“This coastal cleanup is a testament to our commitment to protecting our natural resources and engaging our community to be part of the solution,” said Engineer Rommel Bellen, assistant mall manager of SM City Mindpro.

“Through collective action, we hope to inspire more people to take an active role in preserving our coastlines for future generations,” Bellen added.

SM City Mindpro continues to champion environmental initiatives, as this cleanup marks another milestone in their ongoing campaign to foster eco-consciousness in Zamboanga City.(PR)