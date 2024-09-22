SM City Mindpro joins International Coastal Clean-Up drive

SM CITY Mindpro was one of the participating SM malls at this year’s International Coastal Clean-Up (ICC) led by SM Cares and SM Supermalls which took place nationwide last September 21, showcasing its support for SM’s commitment to promoting cleaner seas and oceans in the country.

Held annually, the ICC encourages individuals to join the movement for cleaner seas and oceans, inspiring thousands of volunteers from various sectors and communities every year to do their part in ensuring the cleanliness of the shorelines and waterways in the country.

In Zamboanga City, a total of 2,382 participants consisting of volunteers from various agencies, nearby communities, and employee volunteers from SM City Mindpro joined for the nationwide event with 9,674 kilos of waste material collected at R.T. Lim Boulevard, San Jose Cawa-Cawa.

Through the ICC, SM highlights the importance of multi-stakeholder partnerships and showcases the power of working together in leaving a positive impact on the environment.

SM Cares is the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, responsible for initiatives that promote sustainability and the development of the community.

SM Cares’ advocacies include programs on Women and Breastfeeding Mothers, Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, and Children and Youth, as well as the Bike-Friendly SM initiative, in addition to its Programs on Environment. (PR)