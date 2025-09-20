SM City Mindpro joins international coastal cleanup

IN A strong display of environmental commitment, SM City Mindpro, in partnership with the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Zamboanga City, led this year’s International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) at R.T. Lim Boulevard, joining a global simultaneous effort to safeguard the planet’s coastlines under the theme, “Clean Seas Against the Climate Crisis.”

The coastal cleanup brought together 1,708 volunteers from various sectors of the community: SM employees, tenants, partner government agencies, law enforcement agencies, civic groups, and residents – demonstrating that collective action can spark lasting change.

Volunteers successfully removed more than 900 kilograms of trash from the city’s shoreline, preventing waste from further polluting marine ecosystems and threatening biodiversity.

The short but meaningful program was graced by City Vice Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco, who commended the volunteers’ presence despite the early schedule and reaffirmed the City Government’s unwavering support for environmental initiatives.

CENRO Chief Jaime Salvador also emphasized the importance of strong partnerships in building resilient and sustainable communities.

“SM City Mindpro’s participation in this global movement is part of our continuing advocacy to care for the environment. By working hand in hand with the Local Government Unit, CENRO, and our community partners, we join thousands of volunteers nationwide in turning the tide against marine pollution. This is our way of ensuring a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future for Zamboanga and beyond,” shared Engineer Rommel Bellen, Assistant Mall Manager of SM City Mindpro.

This year’s ICC was held simultaneously across 28 SM Supermalls nationwide, reflecting the collective effort of private companies in helping protect and preserve the environment.

Thousands of volunteers united to clean coastlines, rivers, and waterways – proving that collaboration between corporations, communities, and government partners can make significant strides in addressing climate and environmental challenges.

The International Coastal Cleanup is the world’s largest volunteer initiative dedicated to the health of oceans and waterways. Each piece of trash collected is more than just waste removed, it represents hope, responsibility, and a shared vision for a sustainable tomorrow.

Through this initiative, SM City Mindpro, under the SM Cares program on Environment, reaffirms its role not just as a shopping destination, but as a partner in nation-building, climate action, and community resilience – further echoing the call for cleaner seas and a stronger fight against the climate crisis. (PR)