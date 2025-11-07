SM City Mindpro joins nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill

IN SUPPORT of the government's efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness and resilience, SM City Mindpro actively participated in the Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) held Thursday, November 6, 2025.

The activity was joined by mall employees, tenants, and affiliates, all of whom took part in the evacuation drill to ensure readiness in the event of an actual earthquake.

The Emergency Response Team (ERT) of SM City Mindpro was also activated, demonstrating proper emergency protocols and coordination during the exercise.

The drill simulated earthquake conditions, prompting a smooth and orderly evacuation of participants to the designated open area in Campaner Street.

This initiative forms part of SM's continuing commitment to safety, preparedness, and community resilience, aligning with its long-standing partnership with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

"Through regular participation in these nationwide drills, we ensure that our employees, tenants, and customers are well-informed and ready to respond effectively during emergencies," said Engineer Rommel Bellen, assistant mall manager of SM City Mindpro.

SM Supermalls upholds its advocacy on safety and sustainability, continuously enhancing emergency response protocols and disaster readiness measures across all its malls nationwide. (PR)