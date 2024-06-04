SM City Mindpro pays tribute to Super Pinoys

HEY THERE, Super Pinoys!

In celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day, SM City Mindpro encourages every Juan to return to their roots and proudly showcase what makes them Pinoy.

Get ready for an epic lineup of activities from May 28 to June 12 that will have you bursting with national pride, fun, and excitement.

Stand proud at the simultaneous flag-raising ceremony on May 28 and June 12

Start your day with the nationwide simultaneous flag-raising ceremony at SM Supermalls. On May 28 and June 12, early-bird mallgoers, employees, and tenant partners will come together to raise our flag high. It's a powerful moment of unity and pride, and we want YOU to be a part of it!

Dive into a feast of flavors at a Super Pinoy Food Trip from May 28 to June 12

Foodies, rejoice! A Super Pinoy Food Trip is here to take your taste buds on an unforgettable adventure.

SM City Mindpro’s participating tenants are whipping up special Filipino dishes and dining deals. Look out for the Super Pinoy emblem in stores and dive into a flavorful feast that celebrates our rich culinary heritage. From authentic “paella” and all-time favorite “tiyulahitum” to trendy twists on your favorite dishes, it's a food trip you won't want to miss!

Love local at the Super Pinoy Market on May 28 to June 12

Shop local and support our amazing Pinoy entrepreneurs at the Super Pinoy Market located at the Level 4 activity area. Discover a treasure trove of proudly Pinoy products, from artisanal crafts to homegrown snacks. It's the perfect place to find unique goodies and more importantly, support local businesses.

What are you waiting for? Bring your family and friends to SM City Mindpro this June for a truly memorable Independence Day celebration. Whether you're here for the food, entertainment, or the vibrant decor, there's something for everyone. Let's come together and show the world what it means to be a Super Pinoy!

Happy Independence Day, Super Pinoys! (PR)