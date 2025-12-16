SM City Mindpro shares ChriSMiles with indigent learners of EAAB elementary school

LIVING up to the true spirit of Christmas, SM City Mindpro brought joy and hope to 50 indigent learners of Edwin Andrews Airbase (EAAB) Elementary School through a food pack distribution under "ChriSMiles," SM's annual gift-giving initiative for underserved communities during the Christmas season.

The outreach activity was led by SM Zamboanga malls' employee-volunteers, headed by the Mall Manager Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez, who personally led the turnover of food packs to the beneficiaries.

The initiative was further strengthened by the participation of Philippine Air Force-Air Combat Command Team led by Major Jeremy Basille Remigia II, highlighting a shared commitment to service, compassion, and community partnership.

Through ChriSMiles, SM City Mindpro continues to spread holiday cheer beyond the mall by reaching out to communities in need.

Each food pack was prepared to provide meaningful support to the learners and their families, while also reinforcing the values of generosity and inclusivity that define the Christmas season.

"This initiative reflects our desire to share hope and joy, especially with our indigent learners, who deserve to feel the warmth of the season," Villa-Enriquez said.

"Through ChriSMiles, we are reminded that even simple acts of kindness can make a lasting impact," she added.

The ChriSMiles activity forms part of SM's continuing corporate social responsibility efforts, aligned with its commitment to uplift communities and promote inclusive growth.

By mobilizing employee-volunteers and collaborating with partner organizations, SM City Mindpro remains dedicated to creating meaningful experiences that bring smiles to communities it serves. (PR)