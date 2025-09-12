SM City Mindpro strengthens community preparedness in nationwide earthquake drill

SM CITY Mindpro joined the 3rd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) on September 11, 2025, at 4 p.m., reinforcing its commitment to safety and disaster preparedness.

At the sound of the alarm, employees, tenants, and mall-goers carried out the “duck, cover, and hold” procedure and calmly evacuated to designated safe zone located at Campaner Street.

The drill was conducted smoothly, demonstrating the mall community’s cooperation and readiness in case of an actual emergency.

For shoppers, the exercise was both a learning experience and a reassurance. “It’s comforting to know that SM prioritizes safety, not just business,” said one customer who joined the drill.

Tenants and mall staff also noted how the activity gave them confidence to respond properly in real-life situations.

SM City Mindpro’s participation forms part of SM Supermalls’ Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) program, which ensures that malls remain safe spaces for communities during natural disasters.

“By taking part in this nationwide drill, we are equipping our employees, tenants, and customers with life-saving knowledge while strengthening a culture of preparedness,” said Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez, SM City Mindpro Mall Manager.

With earthquake preparedness being crucial in disaster-prone areas like the Philippines, SM City Mindpro’s participation reflects its role as a partner in resilience-building and community safety. (PR)