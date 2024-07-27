SM City Mindpro supports DepEd’s Brigada Eskwela 2024

BRIGADA Eskwela, a nationwide volunteer initiative spearheaded by the Department of Education (DepEd), unites community members, parents, teachers, students, and private organizations to prepare schools for the new academic year.

This collaborative effort encompasses a range of activities, including classroom repairs, maintenance tasks, and extensive clean-up operations.

The goal is to create a conducive learning environment, ensuring that schools are fully equipped and ready to welcome students and teachers for the upcoming school year.

In a heartwarming display of community spirit and collaboration, SM City Mindpro embarked on a noble mission to support DepEd by conducting a successful Brigada Eskwela at Canelar Integrated School.

The activity brought together the dedicated efforts of SM City Mindpro’s employee-volunteers and agency personnel, who joined hands in cleaning the school premises.

A team of 35 dedicated volunteers, led by Engineer Rommel Bellen, assistant mall manager, have embodied the bayanihan spirit, working tirelessly to ready the school for the upcoming academic year starting on Monday, July 29.

During a brief but meaningful ceremony, SM also turned over an array of cleaning and non-cleaning supplies to support the school's needs.

The school officials expressed their appreciation to SM City Mindpro’s initiative in ensuring a child-friendly and conducive learning environment for their students. (PR)