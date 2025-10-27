SM City Mindpro turns over books to Zamboanga City Library

PROMOTING the love for reading and lifelong learning, SM City Mindpro recently turned over donated books to the Zamboanga City Library, one of the beneficiaries of SM’s nationwide literacy initiative, “Book Nook.”

The Book Nook campaign, part of SM Cares’ advocacy on education and literacy, aims to make books more accessible to communities by setting up reading nooks and collecting donated books for public libraries and schools nationwide.

During the turnover ceremony, representatives from SM City Mindpro, led by Mall Manager Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez, personally handed over more than 400 books to the Zamboanga City Library management team. The collection includes children’s storybooks, young adult novels, and educational materials designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and a love for reading among all ages.

“Through this initiative, we hope to create meaningful spaces for learning and inspire more Zamboangueños, especially the youth, to discover the joy of reading,” Villa-Enriquez said. “SM’s Book Nook program reflects our ongoing commitment to education, literacy, and community development.”

The Zamboanga City Library, under the City Government of Zamboanga, expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that the additional books will enhance their collection and benefit students, educators, and local readers.

“These new reading materials will go a long way in encouraging our community to read and learn,” said City Librarian Dr. Madelyn Candido. “We thank SM City Mindpro and everyone who shared their books for helping us nurture a culture of learning in Zamboanga.”

SM City Mindpro also extended heartfelt appreciation to customers, partners, and employees who participated in the Book Nook campaign by donating their pre-loved and new books.

“This success is a reflection of the community’s kindness,” Villa-Enriquez added. “Every book donated carries a story—and together, we are passing on the gift of knowledge to future generations.”

The Book Nook project is implemented nationwide across SM Supermalls in partnership with the National Library of the Philippines. It supports SM’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education) by promoting inclusive and equitable learning opportunities for all.

Through this initiative, SM City Mindpro continues to uphold its mission of being more than just a shopping destination, but also a partner in building a knowledgeable, inspired, and empowered community. (PR)