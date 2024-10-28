SM City Mindpro unveils “Beary Merriest Christmas” in a grand holiday spectacle

THE magic of Christmas arrived at SM City Mindpro with a whimsical twist as the mall launched its much-awaited holiday celebration, themed “Beary Merriest Christmas,” on October 25, 2024.

This year, SM City Mindpro transforms into a heartwarming wonderland where the joy of the season is intertwined with the warmth and nostalgia of the beloved teddy bear.

The “Beary Merriest Christmas” promises to bring out the childlike wonder in every visitor. Upon entering the mall, guests will be greeted by an enchanting display of festive lights, plush teddy bears, and intricately crafted holiday décor. The centerpiece of this Christmas fantasy are the gigantic bears, towering Christmas trees adorned with golden lights, symbolizing the season's spirit of love, warmth, and giving.

“We’re excited to invite everyone to celebrate a holiday experience that feels like a warm embrace—familiar, joyful, and heartwarming,” said Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez, SM City Mindpro Mall manager.

“With ‘Beary Merriest Christmas,’ we’ve curated an atmosphere that captures the essence of togetherness and nostalgia, making it the perfect place for families, friends, and the community to come together and make memories.”

As part of the grand launch, SM City Mindpro held a captivating Christmas lighting ceremony, signaling the official start of the holiday season. Visitors were swept up in the festive atmosphere as the mall sparkled to life, complete with a flurry of performances designed to evoke the spirit of Christmas.

But beyond the dazzling decorations and holiday lights, SM City Mindpro aims to inspire acts of kindness and generosity. In line with its commitment to community building, the mall launched its "Bears of Joy" initiative, a signature campaign inviting shoppers to purchase and donate teddy bears to bring joy to underprivileged children in the region. This initiative exemplifies the true meaning of the season: giving back and sharing joy.

Throughout the holiday season, visitors can immerse themselves in the delightful world of “Beary Merriest Christmas” through interactive installations, themed events, and surprise encounters that will stir the hearts of both the young and the young at heart. The entire mall will radiate with a sense of wonder, as traditional Christmas elements blend with the lovable charm of teddy bears, creating picture-perfect moments at every corner.

“This year, we wanted to create an experience that feels both magical and meaningful,” Enriquez added. “Christmas is a time for connection, for sharing love and joy. With ‘Beary Merriest Christmas,’ we hope to create lasting memories for everyone who walks through our doors.”

Shoppers can also look forward to exclusive holiday offers and promotions, adding excitement to their holiday shopping experience. SM City Mindpro has curated an exceptional array of retail and dining options to ensure every visit feels special, whether visitors are hunting for the perfect gift or simply enjoying the festive atmosphere.

The Christmas season at SM City Mindpro is more than just a visual spectacle—it is a celebration of the heart. From the glittering decorations to the charitable initiatives, this year’s “Beary Merriest Christmas” embodies the true meaning of the season: love, joy, and the simple pleasure of being together.

SM City Mindpro invites everyone to join in the merriest holiday celebration yet, running until December. Come and experience the magic of Christmas, where every visit feels like a warm hug in a world of wonder. (PR)