SM City Mindpro Unwraps ‘A Christmas Story’

THE most wonderful time of the year has officially arrived at SM City Mindpro as the mall transforms into a whimsical wonderland for its Christmas launch -- "A Christmas Story."

Inspired by the charm and nostalgia of classic storybook holidays, this year's theme takes a playful twist with Reindeer Christmas Surprise, inviting everyone to experience the joy and wonder of Christmas through the eyes of a child.

From twinkling lights and giant gifts and books to dazzling Christmas trees and mischievous reindeer on the loose, "A Christmas Story" brings to life a world where fantasy meets festivity.

As Santa's reindeer lead the way through sparkling displays and hidden treats, mallgoers are welcomed into a heartwarming tale filled with laughter, surprises, and timeless holiday cheer.

The Christmas Launch was graced by Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso, represented by Kaiser Olaso, Philippine Information Agency 9 Regional Director Noemi Edaga, SM Supermalls Regional Operations Head for Mindanao 3 Lester Tantoco, SM City Mindpro Mall Manager Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez, and special guests who joined the countdown to the grand lighting of the Christmas centerpiece.

The event kicked off with dazzling performances that filled the mall atrium with music, color, and pure Christmas spirit.

"For many families, SM has become a place where holiday traditions come to life," said Lester Tantoco. "It's where children's laughter fills the air, where friends gather to reconnect, and where families create lasting memories together - whether it's through Christmas shopping, dining, or simply enjoying the sights and sounds of the season."

The setup features Instagram-worthy decorations, magical lighting, and interactive displays perfect for kids and families to explore.

From photo-worthy corners and reindeer-themed installations to surprise mall performances and exclusive holiday promos, every visit to SM City Mindpro promises something new to discover.

Adding even more sparkle to the celebration, SM City Mindpro has lined up a series of festive activities throughout the holiday season. Shoppers can join the SM Besties of Joy campaign, where every purchase becomes a way to share happiness with others; embark on an adventure at the SM Christmas Village Digital Game, an interactive experience that brings the spirit of play to life; witness the Grand Magical Parade featuring beloved Christmas characters; and celebrate friendship and fun with the SM Holi Squad, spreading colorful joy all around the mall.

More than just a visual spectacle, "A Christmas Story" captures the true essence of the holidays - togetherness, joy, and giving.

As mallgoers stroll through the enchanting displays, they'll find every corner telling its own tale of wonder, reminding everyone that the magic of Christmas lives in every smile, every laugh, and every shared moment.

So gather your loved ones, snap those festive photos, and experience the Christmas spirit only at SM City Mindpro, where every moment feels like a page from your favorite Christmas tale. (PR)