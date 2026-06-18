SM City Mindpro, Zamboanga City join simultaneous quake drill

EMPLOYEES, tenants, security personnel, agency partners, and mallgoers at SM City Zamboanga and SM City Mindpro participated in the Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2026, reaffirming SM Supermalls' commitment to promoting a culture of safety, preparedness, and resilience among communities.

The exercise comes at a crucial time following recent earthquake occurrences across several parts of Mindanao, serving as a timely reminder that preparedness can save lives when disaster strikes.

Upon the sound of the alarm, participants immediately performed "Duck, Cover, and Hold" procedure before proceeding to designated evacuation areas under the guidance of trained emergency response teams. The drill also tested communication protocols, evacuation procedures, and emergency response coordination within the malls.

“Preparedness is everyone's responsibility. Through regular earthquake drills, we empower our employees, tenants, and customers with the knowledge and confidence to respond effectively during emergencies,” said Jodie Durens, SM City Zamboanga Assistant Mall Manager. “These exercises help ensure that our malls remain safe spaces for the communities we serve.”

The successful conduct of the drill at SM City Zamboanga and SM City Mindpro demonstrates the collective commitment of employees, tenants, partners, and customers in fostering a safer and more resilient community. (PR)