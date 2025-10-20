SM City Mindpro, ZPPSU seal partnership for a greener future through trash-to-cash campaign

STRENGTHENING its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, SM City Mindpro formalized a partnership with the Zamboanga Peninsula Polytechnic State University (ZPPSU) through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing held on October 17, 2025, at the university grounds.

The collaboration underscores the shared advocacy of both institutions to promote environmental awareness and proper waste management practices through SM’s Trash-to-Cash Recycling Market, a long-running sustainability initiative that encourages waste segregation and recycling among communities.

Leading the ceremony were Dr. Nelson Cabral, university president of ZPPSU, and Engr. Rommel Bellen, assistant mall manager of SM City Mindpro, who represented the mall’s management team.

In his message, Engr. Bellen emphasized the importance of empowering young people to take the lead in driving environmental change.

“By joining hands with ZPPSU, we are empowering the next generation of changemakers—students, educators, and future innovators—to lead the way toward a cleaner, greener Zamboanga,” Bellen said.

“This partnership reminds us that environmental stewardship thrives when everyone takes part—the government, private sector, academe, and the community. Together, we can create ripples of change that reach far beyond the walls of our campus and our mall,” he added.

The partnership aims to engage the university community in SM’s Trash-to-Cash initiative by promoting recycling practices, setting up collection points, and integrating sustainability into student-led activities and projects. Through this collaboration, SM City Mindpro and ZPPSU hope to inspire lasting behavioral change among the youth while reducing the city’s solid waste footprint.

The Trash-to-Cash Recycling Market is a nationwide environmental program of SM Supermalls held every first Friday and Saturday of the month. It provides customers and partner institutions with a convenient venue to exchange recyclable waste materials such as paper, plastics, and metals for cash, promoting responsible waste disposal and circular economy principles.

This partnership marks another milestone in SM Cares’ initiatives, reinforcing the company’s role as a catalyst for positive environmental impact and community collaboration.

With collective efforts between SM City Mindpro and ZPPSU, a more sustainable and eco-conscious Zamboanga Peninsula is within reach—one recyclable at a time. (PR)