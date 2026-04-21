SM City Mindpro, ZSCMST seal trash to cash program pact

IN A powerful stride toward a greener and more sustainable future, SM City Mindpro has officially partnered with Zamboanga State College of Marine Sciences and Technology (ZSCMST), headed by its President, Dr. Roy Valesco, through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing for the Trash to Cash Program, reinforcing a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and community empowerment.

The partnership sealed Tuesday, April 21, brings together the strengths of SM City Mindpro and ZSCMST to promote responsible waste management, recycling, and environmental education—transforming everyday waste into valuable resources while instilling eco-conscious habits among students, shoppers, and the wider community.

At the heart of the initiative is the Trash to Cash Market, a monthly recycling program held at SM City Mindpro every first Friday and Saturday of the month. The program encourages the public to bring recyclable materials such as paper, plastic, metal, and other waste items, which are then properly sorted and exchanged for cash incentives. More than just a recycling drive, it creates a culture of sustainability by making environmental action accessible, rewarding, and impactful.

Through the collaboration, ZSCMST, known for its strong advocacy in marine conservation and environmental protection, will play a vital role in mobilizing students, faculty, and partner communities to actively participate in the program. The partnership also opens doors for joint environmental campaigns, awareness drives, and educational initiatives that highlight the importance of protecting coastal and marine ecosystems.

This initiative is part of the broader SM Green Movement, SM’s umbrella program that champions sustainable practices across all its properties nationwide. The SM Green Movement focuses on waste management, energy efficiency, water conservation, and climate action, empowering communities to take part in building a more sustainable future.

With this partnership, SM City Mindpro and ZSCMST are not just managing waste—they are shaping mindsets, inspiring collective action, and proving that sustainability is a shared journey where every small step counts. (PR)