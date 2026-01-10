SM City Zamboanga sets 2-day job fair

IN PARTNERSHIP with the Public Employment Service Office (Peso)–Zamboanga City and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)–Zamboanga Peninsula, SM City Zamboanga is set to open doors to new career opportunities as it hosts an exclusive job fair on January 16 to 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum in Tetuan village.

The two-day job fair will feature over 400 job openings, with more than 20 top employers from various industries, including retail, food and beverage, customer service, operations, and support services. This initiative is part of SM’s continuing commitment to generate meaningful employment opportunities for job seekers in the community while strengthening collaboration with its retail affiliates and tenant partners.

With the empowering tagline “Start strong. Find what fits. Your future begins at SM,” the job fair encourages applicants to take the next step toward careers that align with their skills, passion, and long-term goals.

To ensure a smoother and more efficient experience, online pre-registration for the job fair is now open. Interested applicants are encouraged to register ahead of time using this link: https://bit.ly/SMCityZamboangaJobFairRegistration

As Zamboanga City continues to emerge as a key economic hub in the Zamboanga Peninsula, the SM City Zamboanga Job Fair serves as a vital platform for employment generation, workforce development, and public-private collaboration in support of inclusive growth. (PR)