SM Foundation extends aid to flood-stricken families in Zamboanga

SM FOUNDATION has mobilized its Operation Tulong Express (OPTE) program to assist families affected by severe flooding in Zamboanga City.

Through its employee-volunteers from SM City Mindpro, the foundation has distributed essential aid packages to 329 families in three affected barangays.

The SM group distributed 107 Kalinga packs in Barangay Talon-Talon, 160 packs in Barangay San Jose Gusu, and 62 packs in Barangay Baliwasan.

These kalinga packs contain vital supplies to help families cope with the immediate aftermath of the flooding.

OPTE is a social good program of SM Foundation in collaboration with SM Supermalls and SM Markets.

It is activated to provide rapid response during calamities and crises.

To date, the program has distributed over 800,000 kalinga packs nationwide. (PR)