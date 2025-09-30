SM Foundation extends healthcare access to Lunzuran

IN LINE with its commitment to promote health and wellness among underserved communities, SM Foundation, Inc. (SMFI), in partnership with City Health Office, Philippine Air Force, and MX3, successfully conducted a medical and dental mission at Barangay Lunzuran Covered Court on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

The initiative provided free medical consultations, dental care, and essential medicines to nearly 500 residents from Lunzuran and nearby barangays.

The outreach program aimed to ensure that basic healthcare services are made accessible to communities who often face barriers in availing proper medical attention. With the help of volunteer doctors, dentists, nurses, and partner agencies, the mission addressed a wide range of health needs – from general check-ups, blood pressure monitoring, and pediatric care to dental extractions and oral hygiene education.

For many of the beneficiaries, the program was both timely and life-changing. Fe Bucoy, a senior citizen, shared her gratitude: “I’ve been suffering from high blood pressure but could not afford regular check-ups. Today, not only was I able to consult a doctor, but I was also given medicines to help me manage my condition. This means so much to me and my family.”

Meanwhile, Aljavannie Samson, a mother, expressed relief after her children received medical attention: “My kids have been complaining of recurring coughs and colds. Bringing them to a private clinic is costly, but here, they were checked by a doctor and given free medicines. I am truly thankful to SM Foundation for bringing this service closer to us.”

Local healthcare workers also expressed gratitude for the program, highlighting its importance for families who have limited access to medical facilities. “This mission is a blessing to our constituents. Many of them have long postponed seeking healthcare due to financial constraints, but today they were able to consult doctors and receive medicines at no cost,” said district nurse Gina Ailani.

The City Health Office played a vital role in mobilizing healthcare workers and ensuring the smooth flow of the services provided, while SM Foundation extended support through medicines, dental kits, and logistical assistance.

SM City Mindpro Mall manager, Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez, emphasized SM Foundation’s thrust of spreading social good through accessible healthcare.

“We believe that good health is the foundation of a productive community. Through SM Foundation’s medical and dental missions, we aim to provide not only treatment but also hope and relief to families who need it most,” she said.

For decades, SM Foundation has been actively implementing its Health and Wellness Program, conducting medical and dental missions in different parts of the country. These initiatives are part of its broader advocacy to uplift the lives of Filipinos, particularly those in marginalized sectors, by bridging the gap between communities and essential healthcare services.

The Lunzuran mission is another testament to the Foundation’s enduring partnership with local government units, health agencies, and volunteers – all working hand in hand to create a healthier and more resilient Zamboanga City. (PR)