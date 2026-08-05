SM foundation welcomes new batch of scholars in Zamboanga City

SIX deserving students officially joined the growing family of SM Scholars as SM Foundation awarded scholarships to its newest beneficiaries during a ceremonial contract signing Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at SM City Mindpro, together with their parents and guardians.

The event marked the beginning of a life-changing educational journey for the new scholars, reinforcing SM Foundation's long-standing commitment to making quality education accessible to talented and hardworking Filipino youth.

The scholars and their families were warmly welcomed by SM City Mindpro Assistant Mall Manager Engineer Rommel P. Bellen and SM Foundation Education Program Assistant Lynneth Gelilio, who both encouraged the students to pursue their dreams with determination, excellence, and gratitude.

In his welcome message, Bellen congratulated the new scholars for earning the opportunity through their perseverance and reminded them that the

scholarship is more than financial assistance-it is an investment in their future and in the communities they will one day serve.

Representing SM Foundation, Gelilio introduced the Education Program and shared how the scholarship continues to transform lives by supporting students throughout their college education while nurturing values of leadership, service, and social responsibility.

Parents and guardians also took part in the ceremony, underscoring the important role of family support in every scholar's academic journey. Their presence highlighted the shared commitment between SM Foundation and families in helping students achieve their aspirations.

The SM Foundation Scholarship Program provides comprehensive educational assistance to qualified students, helping remove financial barriers to higher education while empowering them to become future professionals and nation-builders.

To date, there are 38 SM Scholars in Zamboanga City, reflecting SM Foundation's sustained investment in developing future leaders and creating opportunities that uplift families and communities through education.

For decades, SM Foundation has remained steadfast in its belief that education is one of the most powerful tools for nation-building. By opening doors to deserving students, the Foundation continues to inspire hope and transform lives-one scholar, one family, and one community at a time. (PR)