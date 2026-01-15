SM, PESO, DOLE set 2-day exclusive job fair in Zamboanga City

AS THE New Year begins, SM Supermalls reaffirms its commitment to Filipino job seekers by welcoming 2026 with renewed energy, bigger opportunities, and a proven track record of impact through its nationwide Job Fair program.

Building on a landmark 2025, SM Job Fairs have evolved beyond traditional recruitment events into a full-scale career ecosystem—bringing together employers, job seekers, skills training, and government services in one accessible, community-based platform.

A strong 2025 performance, by the numbers

In 2025 alone, SM Supermalls hosted 198 job fairs nationwide, connecting over 117,000 job seekers with more than 6,000 employers across industries. These efforts resulted in more than 15,000 hires on the spot, proving that accessible, purpose-driven platforms can deliver real employment outcomes at scale.

Beyond hiring, SM Job Fairs expanded their impact through partnerships with key government agencies, embedding skills training, digital upskilling, and on-site services directly into job fair venues—helping future-proof Filipino workers while removing barriers to employment.

Zamboanga City opens the year with an exclusive job fair

Leading SM’s 2026 kickoff is SM City Zamboanga, set to host an exclusive job fair on January 16–17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum in Tetuan, Zamboanga City.

Held in partnership with the Public Employment Service Office (PESO)–Zamboanga City and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Zamboanga Peninsula, the two-day event will feature over 400 job openings from more than 20 employers in retail, food and beverage, customer service, operations, and support services.

With the empowering call to action—“Start strong. Find what fits. Your future begins at SM”—the job fair invites applicants to explore career opportunities aligned with their skills, passions, and long-term goals.

Online pre-registration is now open, with strong early interest already recorded. The upcoming job fair is expected to welcome over 5,000 applicants, with more than 4,000 registrants already signed up through PESO as of this week.

As Zamboanga City continues to grow as a regional economic hub, the SM City Zamboanga Job Fair serves as a vital platform for employment generation, workforce development, and public-private collaboration—supporting inclusive growth in the region.

More opportunities this year

With strong momentum from 2025 and a packed calendar ahead, SM Job Fairs begin 2026 ready to connect more Filipinos to meaningful work—one opportunity, one community, and one future at a time.

About SM Supermalls – Job Fairs

Celebrating 40 Super Years of Evolving With Every You, SM Supermalls—one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers—continues to maximize the job fair experience by bringing employment opportunities closer to Filipinos through accessible job fairs across its 88 malls nationwide.

As the country’s most loved and preferred retail destination, SM designs job fair experiences that are personal and inclusive—connecting different job seeker groups, from fresh graduates and career shifters to experienced professionals, with employers that match their goals and aspirations.

More than a retail space, SM has evolved into a platform for empowerment—bridging job seekers and employers, strengthening workforce development, and uplifting lives through strategic partnerships that support inclusive economic growth. (PR)